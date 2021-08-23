When we talk about our post-pandemic world we often use phrases like “the new normal.” This is also true for the Corsicana Public Library.
“The summer is our busiest time and we look forward to having crowds of families crafting, creating with Legos, watching movies, and seeing amazing shows by performers,” said director Dr. Marianne Wilson.
In 2019 the library hosted over 6,000 guests at library events. Then last year – zero.
“While summer is a fun time at the library, it is an important time as well. It is vital to keep kids engaged in books during their time away from the classroom. That’s why we work hard to make sure there are reasons to come to the library during the summer.”
While the library was open during the summer of 2020, visits and the reading program participation was low. With many changes in public perception and federal and state policy the library had some difficult decisions to make about what SRP 2021 would look like.
“The Friends of the Corsicana Public Library provide the financial support of the Summer Reading Program and faced with all of the issues of having performers, but with smaller audiences, they finally decided that no one wants to have to turn a child away.”
So instead of financing performers, they reallocated their money to prizes, which was matched by the library. Prizes included two Nintendo Switch systems, LOL Dolls, a camera, an art set and so many more; 35 in total.
“My secret goal was to reach 70% of the number of logs turned in during 2019. We were floored by the response!” Wilson said.
In 2019 the SRP resulted in 1613 logs. In 2021 – 2,200! A 36% increase.
The library looks forward to returning to an “old normal” summer program in 2022, but until then they will have small passive programs over the fall and winter.
“We still aren’t comfortable with group gatherings,” Wilson said. “Since many of our programs are for little ones, we want to take extra care in keeping them healthy and safe.”
For more information about upcoming library events like “Storytime-to-Go” etc, please follow the Corsicana Public Library on Facebook or call 903-654-4810. To help support the library and its programs, please consider joining the Friends of the Library.
