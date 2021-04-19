4-17-21 Lions Club Award wildart.jpg

Courtesy photo

The Corsicana Lions Club awarded Cooper & French Insurance a life membership in the Texas Lions Camp for handicapped children. Pictured receiving the award is Ken French, Owner/Agent presented by recent past Lions Club President, Marsha Banks.

The Corsicana Lions Club awarded Cooper & French Insurance a life membership in the Texas Lions Camp for handicapped children.

Pictured receiving the award is Ken French, Owner/Agent presented by recent past Lions Club President, Marsha Banks.

