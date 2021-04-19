The Corsicana Lions Club awarded Cooper & French Insurance a life membership in the Texas Lions Camp for handicapped children.
Pictured receiving the award is Ken French, Owner/Agent presented by recent past Lions Club President, Marsha Banks.
Sandra Youngblood, 73, resident of Malakoff passed from this life on April 11, 2021. She was born in Purdon, Texas on June 1, 1947 to Talmadge D. and Laura Patrick Farmer. She is preceded in death by her parents Talmadge and Laura Farmer, husband Gary Youngblood, three sisters and three brot…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.