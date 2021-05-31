5-29-21 Lions Club Awards Scholarships.jpg

Courtesy photo

The Corsicana Lions Club awarded scholarships to Courtney Botkins, Helen Zhang, and Eve Dixon at the Corsicana Independent School District awards ceremony May 21. Lions pictured are Mike Gage, Director and Ernest Kauffman, First Vice President.

