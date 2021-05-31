The Corsicana Lions Club awarded scholarships to Courtney Botkins, Helen Zhang, and Eve Dixon at the Corsicana Independent School District awards ceremony May 21. Lions pictured are Mike Gage, Director and Ernest Kauffman, First Vice President.
featured
Corsicana Lions Club awards scholarships
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Carnett Yvonne Deckard, 57, passed away Monday in Fort Worth. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home in Palestine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Palestine at 3 p.m. with burial to follow in L…
Sharon Allen Jackson, 60, of Malakoff, passed away May 21, 2021 in Malakoff. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home in Palestine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Tennessee Colony at 12 p.m. with…
Most Popular
Articles
- NCSO finds remains of missing Dawson man, homicide suspect in custody
- Frost seniors allowed to walk following suspension over prank
- Grand Jury returns 51 indictments
- Texas families to get $2.5B in federal food benefits
- Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for May
- Corsicana City Council tables EMS contract negotiation
- Street dance to raise funds for Shaver statue
- Man sentenced to prison for drug possession
- GC Baseball: Tigers see season end in heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Wakeland
- Smoke in the City BBQ Cookoff raises funds for Boys & Girls Club
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.