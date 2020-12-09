12-8-20 Club News Lions Club.JPG

Courtesy photo

Lions District 2-X3 Governor Randy Sepulvado presents a 40-year service award to Lion Mike Gage for his continuous service milestone. Also pictured is Lion President Dan Williams.

The Corsicana Lions Club recently presented member service awards to several members. The club hosted Lions District 2-X3 Governor Randy Sepulvado who presented a 40-year service award to Lion Mike Gage for his continuous service milestone.

