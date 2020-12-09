The Corsicana Lions Club recently presented member service awards to several members. The club hosted Lions District 2-X3 Governor Randy Sepulvado who presented a 40-year service award to Lion Mike Gage for his continuous service milestone.
Corsicana Lions Club presents service awards
- From Staff Reports
