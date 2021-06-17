Parilee King, 93 of Corsicana passed away Monday morning, June 14, 2021 at Legacy West. She was born November 11, 1927. Visitation will be Friday, June 18th from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home Chapel with funeral service following at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemet…