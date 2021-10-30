The streets of downtown Corsicana were full of ghosts, ghouls and goblins Thursday afternoon as Corsicana Main Street and Parks and Rec hosted its annual Boo on the Block.
Strong winds could not keep an estimated 1,000 residents, many in costume, from gathering downtown for some family-friendly scares and, of course, handfuls of candy.
“We were so excited to host a successful event for our community,” said Amy Tidwell, Corsicana Main Street Director. “I want to say thank you to our local merchants for their involvement, Sharla Allen and the Parks department, and the Navarro College Softball team. We look forward to another event in a few weeks for the Nov. 19 Tree Lighting ceremony.”
Due to COVID-19 precautions, last year’s event was a drive-thru only affair. Main Street and Parks resurrected this year’s festival for a full-blown return to normalcy. That is, as normal as you can get for Halloween.
Local businesses offered trick or treating downtown between Fifth Avenue and Collin Street. The Parks Department sponsored a Haunted Hayride through downtown alleys with help from the Navarro College softball team and featuring the Texas Chainsaw massacre and a haunted corpse bride.
“There were so many little goblins that came and enjoyed a bloody good time,” said Sharla Allen, Parks Director. “Many thanks to all the volunteers and businesses that distributed candy and treats. A special thank you to Susan Wilson, Napoli’s, Coach K and the Navarro College Girls Softball team that made the haunted hay ride one good scare! It was great to see families downtown having fun again!”
Other festivities included face painting, a balloon artist, pictures in Pocket Park by Memories by Melissa, and more.
Corsicana Fire and Rescue and Corsicana Police Department also took part in the event with games and activities on Beaton Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.