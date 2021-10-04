10-5-21 Strut Down Beaton.jpg

Courtesy photo

Corsicana Main Street's Strut Down Beaton fall fashion show was moved Thursday to the Palace Theatre due to threat of rain. Residents modeled fashions from local boutiques including Sweet Tangerine, The Pink Peony, The Red Brumby, Gypsy Haven, Emporium 1905, Tom Adam’s Jewelry and The Children’s Shop.

