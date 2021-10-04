Corsicana Main Street's Strut Down Beaton fall fashion show was moved Thursday to the Palace Theatre due to threat of rain. Residents modeled fashions from local boutiques including Sweet Tangerine, The Pink Peony, The Red Brumby, Gypsy Haven, Emporium 1905, Tom Adam’s Jewelry and The Children’s Shop.
featured
Corsicana Main Street showcases local style
Fall into fashion
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James Michael Melton of Waco, Texas and formerly of Corsicana passed from this life on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waco. James was born on October 4, 1954 to Cecil and Ruth Melton. He attended Corsicana schools throughout his childhood. In 1971, he jo…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Police find missing teens
- GC Football: Rice blends old and new in big win over Gateway
- Twin brothers impersonate stars of yesterday, today
- Chatfield’s Museum remembers two soldiers at Tennessee ceremonies
- RE/MAX, Benefit RC raise $50K for lake VFDs
- Navarro County Republicans host ‘Don’t Mess With Texas’ dinner
- Texas extends emergency food benefits for October
- Commissioners approve downtown tax abatement
- COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Center to open in Waco
- GC Football: Blooming Grove falls to Edgewood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.