Finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin. For over 30 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of downtowns across the state.
Corsicana Main Street was recently chosen as a finalist for two awards: In the design category, Best Commercial Interior: The Collin Club. In the achievement category, Best Promotion-Digital Campaign: The New Faces, New Places Video Series.
Texas Downtown was established in 1985 and its mission is to provide members with resources, advocacy, education, and connections to develop vibrant districts. The organization is an independent, statewide nonprofit that represents cities and towns of all sizes, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce, local associations, small businesses, and individuals.
“I am proud to see the efforts of our Main Street Program recognized on a state level. Michelle and Tim Hogan’s exquisite work in The Collin Club is a perfect example of how to transform a space and create a full experience for our community,” said Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director. “I am also humbled to see the video series recognized as it embodies the spirit and passion of our new business owners downtown. The video series would not have been possible without the positive partnership with Legacy Recording Studio and RAD Designs. No matter the outcome on Nov. 2, Corsicana Main Street is reaching great lengths in growth and development and it is truly an honor to be a part of this program.”
One hundred and twenty-nine entries were submitted in twelve different categories from communities across the state. Design and achievement categories were judged by separate panels.
Winners will be announced on Nov. 2 at the President’s Awards Gala, held in conjunction with the 2022 Texas Downtown Conference scheduled for Nov. 1 through 4 in San Marcos. The finalists will also be eligible for a People’s Choice Award where the Corsicana community can go to Texas Downtown’s Facebook page and “like” the Corsicana nominations from noon Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m. Oct. 21.
For more information about the President’s Awards, the Texas Downtown Conference, or other programs of Texas Downtown, please visit www.texasdowntown.org.
