A Corsicana man is in the Ellis County Jail on an ICE detainer after his involvement in a crash that left two men dead Sunday evening in Ellis County.
Valentin Campos, 59, is was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded around 6 p.m. Nov. 22, to a two-vehicle crash on the Interstate Highway 45 southbound west service road approximately 100 yards south of the 244 exit, in Ellis County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a disabled gray Puegeot minivan was being pushed south by two men in the far right lane of the west service road. There were three men inside the mini van.
Campos was driving a gray 2013 Dodge Ram pickup traveling south on the west service road approaching the disabled mini van. He failed to control its speed and struck the rear of the mini van.
The two men who had been pushing the minivan were pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, Chris Macon. The three men in the mini van were not injured.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
