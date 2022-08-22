Thomas R. Lester of Corsicana recently completed his training as a Professional Association of Diving Instructors certified Rescue Diver.
Lester previously earned his Open Water certification and Advanced Open Water certification prior to becoming a Rescue Diver.
For his next adventure, Lester will begin his Divemaster program which will place him in the professional realm of scuba diving. He said he plans on assisting his instructor with certification classes, both in the confined water, or pool, and open water diving environment.
Steve Lichty of Blooming Grove provided the instruction for the PADI Rescue Diver course. Lichty is a PADI certified scuba instructor and is available to assist you in any way with your scuba diving journey.
Lichty offers diver certification courses, refresher courses for those certified divers that haven’t been diving in a while and a Discover Scuba opportunity for those that would like to test the water prior to enrolling in a certification course. He recently opened a scuba shop for your scuba diving gear needs.
Instructor Lichty can be contacted through his website; www.atdepthscuba.com or on his Facebook page, At Depth Scuba or by phone at 903-257-8466.
