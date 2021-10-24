State, local and area business and industry leaders joined the Corsicana Mattress leadership team and employees to break ground on its new Furniture World Headquarters and manufacturing center Wednesday on South Interstate Highway 45.
Upon completion, the 376,000-square-foot facility will feature state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, corporate headquarters, a comprehensive training center, a product showroom and the company’s signature product innovation lab.
Set on 26 acres, the facility will be the first building in Corsicana’s I-45 Industrial Park.
In 1971, the Moran family started Tipton Manufacturing, which later became Corsicana Bedding and then Corsicana Mattress. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the company.
