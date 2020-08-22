Leading mattress manufacturer Corsicana Mattress is investing more than $8.6 million to establish a new factory located at 755 S. 500 West in La Porte, Indiana. The 165,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to open in December, will house the company’s domestic boxed-bed manufacturing and is expected to employ 350 at full capacity.
“We have had significant growth in our boxed bed business and require a facility that is appropriately equipped with well-trained employees to provide the manufacturing efficiency to support that growth,” said Michael Thompson, chief executive officer of Corsicana Mattress. “Indiana was a great location for us and the local, regional and state agencies we worked with have been very helpful and welcoming throughout this process.”
While awaiting the new facility, which is being retrofitted for Corsicana, the company has opened a temporary location on Woodland Avenue in Michigan City, Indiana, where it will begin hiring and training new employees.
When the permanent facility comes online in December, the company is expected to be producing more than 1,500 domestically produced boxed beds per day and will allow the company to reduce lead times for the category and ramp up to same-day shipping. Corsicana manufactures five brands – NightsBridge, Early Bird, Renue, American Bedding and Sleep Inc. – all of which include roll-pack models.
Following an extensive site selection search, Corsicana selected La Porte based on the city’s close proximity to foam suppliers and logistics companies, which will allow the company to keep freight costs to a minimum.
The company will receive up to $2.3 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. The LaPorte County Council and County Commissioners are offering additional incentives that include assistance with employee training.
Corsicana operates a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Aurora, Illinois, which is about 100 miles away from La Porte. The factory in Illinois produces traditional, flat-packed mattresses and will continue operations.
“This was a unified effort by elected officials and our economic development team in successfully luring Corsicana Mattress Manufacturing to bring their operations to La Porte County and with it some 350 new, good-paying jobs. This is a home run for our economic development team,” said Sheila Matias, president of the La Porte County Commissioners.
Founded in 1971 in Corsicana, Texas, Corsicana Mattress now operates 10 factories across the country and has become one of the mattress industry’s largest manufacturers. The company offers a full range of promotional and step-up products that feature the latest in sleep technology, including innerspring, memory foam and hybrid models. The company also has a mattress-in-a-box line that simplifies delivery. Corsicana leverages its national manufacturing presence to provide industry-leading quality, value, delivery and customer service. Corsicana Mattress is committed to making everyday life better for hard working Americans by delivering on the promise to provide outstanding sleep at an unbeatable value.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.