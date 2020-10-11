A recent letter from Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow praised the city's economic development efforts and informed residents of upcoming projects.
“Here in Corsicana, we’re always happy when everyone makes it home, and we’re excited to welcome back the headquarters of Corsicana Mattress Company, returning from Dallas,” Denbow stated. “Corsicana Mattress Company, established in 1971 right here in town, has factories across the country and has produced and sold more than a million mattresses.”
To support their continued success, the City Council has approved a tax abatement offer which includes the addition of 100 new jobs to the 350 current employees, and a new 366,000 square foot building in the I-45 Industrial Park. Corsicana Mattress will be the first manufacturer in the I-45 Industrial Park, which is owned jointly by the City and Navarro County.
“This is great news for our city and all who live and work here. New jobs, new construction, and
new opportunities for existing property assures me that Corsicana is alive and well, today and
into the future,” Denbow stated. “Thank you for making Corsicana your home.”
The Mayor’s Economic Development and Partnership Group met virtually Tuesday Oct. 6, to discuss updates on commercial and industrial projects as well as to hear a presentation about the ongoing benefits of the North Central Texas Economic Development District, as well as all other regular reports.
Economic Development Director for Corsicana and Navarro County reported that Corsicana had three new prospect leads during the month of September and remains on the short list for four others.
The city touted continued industrial investment and job growth including Audubon Metals LLC. The project, first announced in January of 2020 means a second location in Corsicana for the company based in Kentucky. Being located within the Highway 31 Industrial Park will allow the company to reach customers in this region of the country. Work on a temporary road, waste water, and water lines continues. A rail spur, which will serve the Highway 31 Industrial Park was made possible by an Economic Development Agency Grant equaling $1.2 million.
The EDA grant, is to be located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone, will be matched with $833,333 in local funds and is expected to create 100 jobs and generate $60 million in private investment.
The city also announced that former Gander Mountain building in the Corsicana Crossing Shopping Center, has been purchased by BH Properties, with the intention of getting it ready for market. The site is 87,000 square feet, sitting on about 10 acres.
Navarro County and Corsicana Economic Development Director, John Boswell, announced that the city has three new prospect leads and remains on the short-list for four potential projects.
Boswell also encouraged those who have not yet filled out the 2020 census to do so soon. Navarro County and Corsicana are at risk of being undercounted remaining behind 2010 self-reporting benchmarks from a decade ago. The census is necessary in the allocation of federal funds as well as governmental representation. Federal Courts have extended the self-reporting deadline until the end of October.
“There is still time to go on the web at 2020 census.gov,” he said.
Director of Engineering, Darwin Myers, reported that the city issued four Certificates of Occupancy in September. Commercial construction in the month of September was $1.565 million. Year to date Corsicana has had $46.1 in construction.
The regular housing report was given by Aric Bonner of RE/MAX Realty, Bonner said “Corsicana and Navarro County both remain in very strong sellers’ market, which we’ve been in for quite some time.” Homes that do come on the market they typically disappear quickly,” he said.
Main Street and Tourism Director, Lauren Bedsole updated that signs are improving as restaurants and businesses are getting back to 75% occupancy during the pandemic. “We are finding that the more people travel, the more they are becoming comfortable with it,” she said.
Deborah Cooper was announced as the new President & CEO of the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce. She assumed the role on Oct. 1.
The group heard a presentation from Lucille Johnson, with the North Central Texas Council of Governments which focuses on economic development in the North Central Texas District.
The district which includes Corsicana and Navarro County was formed in December of 2016. It includes 16 counties and more than 300 cities, and rural areas. It is administered by the Department of Commerce which oversees the Economic Development Administration.
The EDA is the only federal agency with the sole focus of economic development. Johnson discussed how the designation as a district increased the likelihood that the region would be approved for grants and funds for various projects.
Johnson pointed to infrastructure improvements to the industrial park and the rail spur as examples of the types of projects which the EDA can assist.
“Corsicana and Navarro County have set the tone for the North Central Texas Economic Development District to exist” said Johnson.
The next meeting of the Economic Development Partnership Group will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.