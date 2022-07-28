McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced its plans to close its Corsicana location due to an expansion of a highway project by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Corsicana market will continue to be served by surrounding McCoy’s locations, and all employees in Corsicana have been offered jobs in other locations.
The Corsicana location posted the following statement Wednesday on its Facebook page:
“Earlier this month, it was announced that our store was being forced to close due to an expansion of a highway project by the Texas Department of Transportation. Our store will officially close Wednesday, Aug. 31. It has been an honor to serve Corsicana over the years and we will miss seeing you at our store. The Corsicana market will continue to be served by surrounding McCoy’s locations, particularly our Midlothian store. This closure is unfortunate, but our store currently remains open with the same operating schedule through August.”
In a statement to McCoy’s employees, Meagan McCoy Jones, McCoy’s President & CEO, said:
“McCoy’s has no plans to close or sell any other stores or facilities. We have absolutely no plans to sell the company. I’m proud of our company, I’m proud of our team, and I will do all I can to help us succeed and serve customers who count on us every day.”
McCoy’s Building Supply is Headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.