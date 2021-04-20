Corsicana Middle School administration and law enforcement are investigating a “copycat” graffiti threat found on a restroom wall at CMS that references tomorrow’s date.
A Facebook post to CISD's page around 3:30 p.m. April 20, stated that CISD police as well as school and district authorities performing a campus sweep.
Additional police and security measures are planned until the investigation is complete.
The district stated it takes all threats seriously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.