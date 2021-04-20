2-22-18 CISD Logo.jpg

Corsicana Middle School administration and law enforcement are investigating a “copycat” graffiti threat found on a restroom wall at CMS that references tomorrow’s date. 

A Facebook post to CISD's page around 3:30 p.m. April 20, stated that CISD police as well as school and district authorities performing a campus sweep.

Additional police and security measures are planned until the investigation is complete.

The district stated it takes all threats seriously.

