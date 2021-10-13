The City of Corsicana announced Wednesday that Assistant Fire Chief Wade Gillen has agreed to serve as Interim Fire Chief.
Gillen has served the City of Corsicana and Navarro County for eighteen years, seven of those years has been as Assistant Chief. He will serve until a new Chief is selected.
The hiring process for a new Chief will begin as soon as possible. A Selection Committee is being organized and the position has been advertised.
For more information, contact the office of the City Manager, citymanager@corsicanatx.gov; 903-654-4803.
