The Corsicana City Council approved Mayor Don Denbow’s appointment of Beverly Kevil to serve on the library board, as well as City Manager, Connie Strandrige’s recommendation that Amy Tidwell be appointed to serve as the city’s new Corsicana Main Street Director, at the Dec. 14 meeting.
Tidwell replaces the former Main Street Director, Lauren Bedsole, who left the job approximately six weeks ago.
Standridge called Tidwell, “an ideal candidate.”
She is a Corsicana High School graduate who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance and business administration, from Texas Women’s University. She previously worked in Corsicana as Sweet Tangerine’s as store manager and social media coordinator. Tidwell said she was excited about the opportunity, and is looking forward to helping to bring people to the community.
The Corsicana City Council awarded the lowest completed bid for the State Highway 31 Industrial Park rail spur to Lone Star Railroad Contractors, Inc. The city will pay $529,175.20 of the total $1,322,938 from the designated fund balance. The remaining $793,762.80 will be federally funded through an Economic Development Administration Grant, administered through the United States Department of Commerce.
The council also accepted the addition of recently hired City Finance Director and Secretary, Melissa Boyle, to the approved list of signatories for the TexPool Investment Pool Account. Boyle will also be added as a signatory for the city of Corsicana’s depository, as well as the TexSTAR Short term asset reserve fund account.
The Council reaffirmed several financial policies including the capitalization, credit card, financial, fraud, investment/collateralization, purchasing, and records management policies.
Melissa Boyle, Director of Finance, also recommended minor changes to the purchasing policy where a supervisor or director’s designees’ signature is now required for purchases below $500. The council was also updated on a change to the record retention schedule. The policies including the updates were approved unanimously.
The Council also approved the annual report from the Corsicana Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Denbow announced that City Offices would be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holidays. The city landfill will also close at noon on Christmas Eve through Christmas Day and will close again at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.
After returning from Executive Session the council authorized the preparing of an easement at Lake Halbert.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
