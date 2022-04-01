The Navarro Council of the Arts will present Corsicana native, Sundee Abbott Corley’s newest exhibit, “Color Therapy,” now on display through April at the Warehouse Gallery.
“Life comes full circle. Life is funny. What we are created to do we often question. Do I follow my heart to follow my dreams? Will it pay the bills? Will this make me happy?” Corley said she learned this the hard way over the past five years by switching careers.
“I slowly felt my soul becoming sad, unhappy, and unfulfilled. All the while, trying to make myself believe otherwise. This is a dangerous, slippery slope for a natural-born artist to be on.”
During those times, she said many people asked her why she wasn’t painting, with a follow-up statement, “You need to paint!”
However, not a single paintbrush or bottle of paint was to be seen.
“2020 was a lot of things, but during this unbeknownst slow internal death, my daughter, Shianne, asked me if there was anything I regret not doing in my 50 plus years of life,” she said. “Straight from the mouth of babes!
My answer to her was yes. To be specific, it was to have my own art studio and gallery. A dream that I had allowed to die as if I were too old and it was too late. For myself, other things and people were more important than chasing a dream of my own.”
Corley said her daughter looked her straight in the face and said, “What are you waiting for Mom?”
“It felt like a two by four hit me right between the eyes,” she said. “She was exactly right!”
That week, they searched and found the space during COVID-19 in June 2020. It’s been almost two years and the creativity flows like a crying river of color. The once thought dream that had died was revived.
Corley said the life lesson she learned is the following:
Do what you love!
It is never too late!
You’re never too old!
Follow your passion!
You were born creative!
Your dreams are still alive in you!
And, if you can’t remember what it is,
go back and find it!
“That’s where you’ll find your truest self!”
Don’t miss this vibrant, exciting exhibit. The Warehouse Gallery is always free to the public and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 119 W. Sixth Ave. For more information visit the Arts Council website at, www.navarrocouncilofthearts.com or call the gallery at 903-872-5421.
