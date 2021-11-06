Those who say you can never go home again have never talked with Corsicana native Scott Gilfillan.
If the name sounds familiar, his family owns and operates Gilfillan’s Paint and Hardware Store on Seventh Avenue in Corsicana. The store was started by his grandfather in the 1970s.
Scott said he grew up helping out and sweeping the floors in the back.
“My dad and uncle took it over sometime around my eighth-grade year, “I love that store. My whole life I’ve been in that hardware store,” he said.
Scott is now making a name for himself, however, as he was recently hired as newly-elected Congressman Jake Ellzey’s Communications Director.
“I love this community and this area,” he said. “Working with the Congressman in this capacity is a dream job. It’s surreal that I’m in this office, so close to where I took my senior class pictures.
Ellzey has three district offices. The one located at 122 N. Beaton St. in Corsicana is the first Sixth District Congressman’s office in Corsicana.
Gilfillan graduated from Corsicana High School in 2011 and attended Navarro College before transferring to Texas A&M, where he discovered a passion for politics, soon running and winning a position in student government.
Although he worked in Dallas, and with former Congressman Joe Barton in Washington, D.C., Gilfillan said he felt that he was called to do something else.
He accepted a legislative liaison position with State Rep. Cody Harris.
“The experience with Rep. Harris was tremendous. I was grateful for the chance to see how things are done in the Texas House.
“Most importantly,” he said, “I got the opportunity to come home.”
Gilfillan looks at his time with the Cody Harris fondly.
“Working with Rep. Harris was great,” he said, noting there is more of a spirit of togetherness in Austin than he has seen thus far in Washington D.C.
As far as his role is with Congressman Ellzey, who won a Special Runoff Election in July of this year, Gilfillan said it is simply to allow “Jake to be Jake.”
“He is a leader, and his priority is to be a 'district first' Congressman, which includes talking with the local media to get beyond the national media narrative.”
When he does get an opportunity to talk with the national media, Gilfillan said he is going to continue to talk about the things important to the people of Texas’ Sixth District.
“Congressman Ellzey started under less-than-ideal circumstances but being the new Congressman on the block gives him a lot of buzz and opportunity to get things done.
“He already filed his first bill in Congress, a big deal for a freshman,” Gilfillan said.
The bill is titled The Veterans Integration To Academic Leadership Assessment Act, which strengthens the VITAL program initially passed in 2011, by requiring that the Veterans Administration report to Congress about VITAL’s management and effectiveness in supporting student veterans mental health and educational goals. It is hoped that the positive outcomes of this bill include the prevention of suicide within the veteran community.
The VITAL program is already assisting veterans in 183 locations nationwide.
Gilfillan thanked his parents for their love and support and although he didn’t rule out his own run for office in the future, he said he would leave that up to God. For now, Scott Gilfillan seems happy behind a desk, just helping out in the community he loves.
To contact Scott about issues you would like to see Congressman Ellzey address, or to congratulate him on his new position, email scott.gilfillan@mail.house.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.