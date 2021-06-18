Corsicana native David A. Gravelle was recently reappointed as a Commissioner of the Texas Historical Commission by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Gravelle previously served as a Commissioner from 2000 to 2013 including seven years as Vice Chairman. He filled an interim appointment from 2018 to 2021 and now has been reappointed to another term.
He is the son of current resident Virginia Plyer Gravelle Ray and the late John Llewellyn Gravelle. He was a 1965 graduate of Corsicana High School and has an BBA and MBA from Southern Methodist University.
”I love Texas history so this is a special honor for me,” Gravelle stated. “I thought they had had enough of me, but I guess not. The THC is doing great things and I am thrilled to continue to play a role.”
Gravelle is currently a brand consultant who was formerly managing partner of Richards/Gravelle, an advertising and public relations firm and chief marketing officer of MCorp, a major Texas bank holding company.
He has served as president of The Dallas Assembly, a civic organization, chairman of the Dallas Museum of Natural History, now the Perot Museum, and president of the Town and Gown Club at SMU. He has been on the board of The Hockaday School, the Texas State Historical Association and the Clements Center for Southwestern Studies at SMU.
Gravelle and his wife Linda have two grown children. They live in Highland Park.
