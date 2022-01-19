The Navarro Council of the Arts is proud to present its newest exhibit to the Warehouse Gallery. Judy Gallin’s collection of paintings of the "Croatian/Serbian War” is on display through March at the Warehouse Living Arts Center.
Judy Norwood Gallin, Phd, native of Corsicana, was a professor at the University of Texas, Tyler, when she was enlisted to become a war correspondent during the Croatian/Serbian War.
She spent from 1991-1992 writing and photographing the atrocities of war. It has been a long-time goal of hers to put these images held in her heart into the painted form.
These paintings and the stories behind them have created intense interest where they have just been shown in Phoenix, Arizona and Prescott, Arizona.
The painting shown here was chosen by the Scottsdale Artist School for the “Best & Brightest” juried show in April 2021.
The Warehouse Gallery is located at 112 W. Sixth Ave. and is free to the public.
