Kelly Thiebaud, Corsicana High School class of 2000 graduate, recently won a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series for her work on ABC's General Hospital.
Thiebaud is an actress and model best known for her portrayal of Dr. Britt Westbourne on General Hospital. She has also been in several films including Hostel: Part III and Grace Unplugged.
According to her Internet Movie Database profile, she was spotted by a modeling agent as a teen but her mother insisted she finish high school.
The award was Thiebaud's first win and her first nomination.
Premiering in 1963, General Hospital is listed in Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera in production.
The series follows life-changing events in the large upstate city of Port Charles, New York, which has a busy hospital, upscale hotel, cozy diner, and dangerous waterfront frequented by the criminal underworld.
It airs weekdays on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.
