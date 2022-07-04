As a participant in Oncor’s Small Business Direct Install Program, Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce recently received an incentive payment to support the energy-saving upgrades which covered the cost of the entire project. The incentive funds provided by Oncor were administered to help offset the cost of the energy efficiency project completed at the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce Administration Building.
The incentive amount was determined by the total amount of energy and demand savings the project will save as a result of its efforts. The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce Administration Building will save approximately 26,682 kWh of energy annually, equivalent to the carbon dioxide emissions of more than 1,299 gallons of gasoline, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations.
“The support we’ve received from Oncor has been a tremendous help in the progress and completion of this particular energy efficiency project,” said Colleen Cox, Vice President of Operations at the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited about the savings, as well as the opportunity to improve our infrastructure and increase the energy efficiency of our facilities.”
The upgrades came as result of Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce’s participation in the Oncor Small Business Direct Install Program, which offers monetary incentives to Oncor metered small commercial customers who implement qualifying energy-saving projects within the Oncor service area. The territory excludes the following counties: Dallas, Tarrant, Rockwall, Denton and Collin.
The resulting projects are mutually beneficial for the companies they serve through energy cost savings, and in turn they reduce demand on the state’s electric grid. Qualifying upgrades include, lighting upgrades, refrigeration equipment.
“For more than 20 years, we have been excited to offer energy efficiency programs to support the implementation of energy-efficient upgrades to small commercial properties,” Garry Jones, energy efficiency director at Oncor. “It’s been truly rewarding to watch these cost savings be redistributed back to the communities Oncor serves while supporting efficiency measures for those same communities’ future generations.”
Oncor’s group of qualified service providers include energy efficiency providers, retail electric providers, contractors, energy service companies and self-sponsors. For more information about the Oncor Small Business Direct Install Program, please visit www.takealoadofftexas.com, call toll-free 1.866.728.3674 or email energyefficiency@oncor.com. If interested in becoming a service provider visit www.eepm.oncor.com.
