Corsicana and Navarro County’s annual Clean Up Day is set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday, Aug. 6. at the Corsicana Regional Landfill on Jester Road off of East Highway 31.
On this day Navarro County residents may dump for free by proving proof of residency.
If rained out, Clean Up Day will be moved to Saturday, Aug. 13.
Bring your junk and trash to the landfill, which may include:
• Large appliances (stoves, washer, etc.)
• Furniture (couches, chairs, tables, entertainment centers, mattresses, etc.): Entertainment Equipment
(televisions, stereos, speakers, etc.)
• Agricultural pesticide containers (Must be triple rinsed, punctured or crushed)
• Daily household garbage
General Rules and Regulations:
• Appliances containing Freon will NOT be accepted (refrigerators, air conditioners, etc.)
• Tires will not be accepted on this day! Tire Collection Day is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2.
• There will be limited assistance with unloading trailers and vehicles. Please be prepared to unload your own garbage.
• You must be a Navarro County Resident to dump at Clean Up Day for free, providing that you have proof of residency.
• All loads must be tarped and firmly secured to trucks and trailers according to TCEQ regulations.
This year’s sponsors include: Navarro County Commissioners Court, City of Corsicana, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – Navarro County Extension Waste Management Committee, Tarrant Regional Water District, Community National Bank and Trust of Texas, Ag Texas, Texas, Clean Rivers Program- Trinity River Authority, Navarro County Adult Probation, Navarro County Juvenile Probation Republic Services, City National Bank and Prosperity Bank.
