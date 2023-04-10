spring style.jpg

The Corsicana Newcomers Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Kinsloe House. The program will be a Spring Style Show featuring fashions from several local boutiques. Lunch catered by the Kinsloe House. For reservations, or for more information on the Newcomers Club, please call Annie Avery at 714-345-6707.

Trending Video

Recommended for you