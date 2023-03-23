Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the City of Corsicana, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.
******
Corsicana Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony
The 175th Celebration of Corsicana, featuring Ruthie Foster
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30
Palace Theatre, 112 W. Sixth Ave, Corsicana
******
“I congratulate the City of Corsicana on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Corsicana and across every region to ensure our communities have the tools needed to grow and prosper.”
"This Music Friendly Texas designation for the City of Corsicana is a great way to let people know how the arts are thriving in East Texas," said Representative Cody Harris. "I am so proud of the communities I represent, and this achievement recognizes the way music brings people together, creates jobs, promotes tourism, and elevates both our culture and quality of life."
“The City of Corsicana has my heartfelt congratulations on their designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office,” said Senator Bob Hall. “Corsicana should be applauded for their efforts to seek music business economic development for their community.”
“On behalf of the City of Corsicana, I am honored to see our great city receive this designation as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Mayor Don Denbow. “Corsicana has a thriving arts community, and I look forward to seeing the future music opportunities grow even more for our residents and visitors.”
“I am excited to see Corsicana become a Music Friendly Texas Community as our city boasts many talented musicians and houses numerous music venues for future events,” said City Manager Connie Standridge. “Over the years, we have seen tremendous growth in our city and especially in our growing arts community. I look forward to this partnership with the Governor’s Texas Music Office and how it will contribute to our residents’ quality of life and the visitors’ experience.”
“I couldn’t be happier to see our city receive this designation from the Texas Music Office,” said Main Street/Tourism Director Amy Tidwell. “Our vibrant arts community has become one of our greatest tourist attractions, and we look forward to promoting the music scene on an even greater platform and seeing the music industry grow in Corsicana.”
TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Texas designation to Mayor Denbow at a community celebration cohosted by TMO and the City of Corsicana, Visit Corsicana, Main Street Corsicana, Navarro Council of the Arts, and Palace Theatre on March 30 as part of The 175th Celebration of Corsicana.
For more information, visit: facebook.com/events/2574995705972869/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.