Characters from Corsicana’s storied past came back to life Saturday in Pioneer Village. They weren’t ghosts getting into the Halloween spirit, but a dedicated group of volunteers intent on preserving our local history.
The Corsicana Odyssey, formerly the Oakwood Odyssey, now in its seventh year, was presented by the Navarro County Genealogical Society and the Corsicana Public Library and offered biographical sketches of past residents in first-person presentations via a historical tour.
