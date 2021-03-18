Live music returned to Corsicana this weekend and the dance floor was open. The Corsicana Opry and Event Center was proud to host local favorite Diamondback TX of Teague Saturday night, March 13.
After working out some minor re-opening after over a year kinks, a good time was had by all. If you missed your chance to check it out, Bobby Dean & The Timeless Country Band will be on stage next weekend, March 20. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Carolyn McCombs gave the Daily Sun a tour and and shared her plans for the building live and in person.
The building was built in 1905 and has a massive 23,000 sq. ft. of space inside, not including the basement, which is rumored to be haunted.
There is nearly 900 sq. ft. on the dance floor, an amazing hand-built oil derrick and several bars inside. A mirror-covered saddle is suspended high above the dance floor, covered in more than 7,000 tiny mirrors.
Leslie Chamberland spent hours gluing the tiny mirrors while the saddle was suspended from the derrick. A second one has just been completed and is hanging in the bar area.
Carolyn and her mother, Billie Jo Stephan, bought the building in 2013 and had their first show in 2014. From there it has evolved into an incredible venue where musicians can come perform, the local fire department hosts its weekly corn hole league, and a steakhouse is just about ready for its grand opening.
In addition, there are loft apartments being built, a tea-room which is perfect for bridal showers, baby showers, or surprise parties and an ice cream shop in its planning stages. It is truly a multi-use space.
