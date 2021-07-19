Corsicana Parks & Recreation Summer Program Air & Space Camp was held June 16 through 18. A special thank you to the Corsicana Miniature Aircraft Club Crew for a wonderful flight adventure!
Corsicana Parks & Rec hosts Air and Space Camp
- From Staff Reports
