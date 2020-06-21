The Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department opened both Jester and Bunert Park pools Saturday, June 13 for the summer swim season.
The City of Corsicana's Parks and Recreation Department hosted its first Summer Program, River Rats Kayaking, Monday, June 15, at Jester Park Pool.
COVID-19 delayed the original start date of May 27. Call Parks and Recreation at 903-654-4874 to sign up your children while openings still remain.
Bunert Park Pool (pictured) is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. $2 per person. Jester Park Pool is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $3 per person.
Spray Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week. Call the Parks office for more information at: 903-654-4874.
