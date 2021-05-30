As school ends and temperatures rise, Corsicana prepares for a summer of fun. Community and Bunert spray parks are now open for the season from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. Pools at Jester and Bunert Park will open Wednesday, June 9 through Saturday, July 31.
Jester Park Pool will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Entry is $3 per person. Bunert Park Pool will open from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Entry is $2 per person.
Pooch Paddle at Jester Park Pool is set for Aug. 1, and from 2 to 5 p.m., the pool will be open for dogs and their owners to enjoy.
Other events include Craftastic Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Village. Open to all ages, walk-ins are welcome, but space is limited and reservations are encouraged. Call 903-654-4846 for more information.
Adult activities include Handy Craft at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 and Intro to Square Dancing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 at at the Senior Activity Center.
Splash ‘N Jam will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Jester Pool. Water, Water Everywhere, offering $1 swims at Jester and Bunert Park Pools, is set for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 2.
In celebration of the Fourth of July, Corsicana Freedom Festival will begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at I.O.O.F. Park.
The National Boat Racing Association will host the Short Course National Championship Event from Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29 at Lake Halbert.
For more information, visit www.cityofcorsicana.com for upcoming events and park news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.