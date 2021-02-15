Leading mattress manufacturer Corsicana Mattress Company has established a place in history, helping to break the Guinness World Records title for the tallest stack of mattresses.
The manufacturer supplied Sleep2Win Smart Bed mattresses in a partnership with Retail Service Systems, a franchising company with retail franchisees across the United States.
The new record is 24 feet, four inches, replacing the previous mark of 22 feet, nine inches.
Along with the mattresses, Corsicana worked in tandem with RSS to conduct pre-event mattress stack tests to prepare for the successful execution of this event.
The company attempted the new record to create excitement around the launch of its Sleep2Win line, the first “smart beds” in the company’s lineup.
“It took 43 of our mattresses to achieve the Guinness World Records title!” said Michael Loomis, vice president of product and innovation for Corsicana. “We used king sizes to provide a stable base. Participating in this event is one of many strong efforts we make to support our retail partners.”
The stacking was part of the RSS National Conference and took place at the Jacksonville Jaguars Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on Jan. 5th. The National Conference was a three-day event to showcase products, provide dealer training and set the stage for another record setting year.
“Breaking a Guinness World Records title was a great way to kick off the new year, we have been setting records with RSS since day one and this was an exciting way to put a record in the books,” said Kevin Mitchell, National Accounts Executive for Corsicana. “The event was totally over the top!”
Unlike other mattresses on the market, the Sleep2Win Smart Beds use the Smart Bed software system, which provides unique features through an app that improve sleep quality by providing adjustable comfort in three or five individual zones, through automatic adjustments that sense and respond to relieve pressure points in real-time.
The previous record of 22 feet, nine inches was established by Flipkart India in Mumbai, India, on June 11, 2018. Flipkart, an online retailer of a variety of home merchandise, broke the mark set by Verlo Mattress, a U.S. mattress producer, of 16 feet, 5.25 inches, which was achieved on Nov. 15, 2014.
For more information about the Sleep2Win Smart Beds, please visit www.sleep2win.com.
Founded in 1971 in Corsicana, Texas, Corsicana Mattress now operates nine factories across the country and has become one of the mattress industry’s largest manufacturers. The company offers a full range of promotional and step-up products that feature the latest in sleep technology, including innerspring, memory foam and hybrid models. The company also has a mattress-in-a-box line that simplifies delivery. Corsicana leverages its national manufacturing presence to provide industry-leading quality, value, delivery and customer service. Its mission is to provide hard-working Americans with innovative and affordable sleep products that improve their quality of life.
