The Corsicana Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person Wednesday morning in the Pizza Hut parking lot. K-9 Officer Dakota alerted to methamphetamine in the man's car, which led to his arrest.
According to a press release, officers spoke with the man who told them he was just in Corsicana for business. While speaking with the suspect, he reportedly gave officers conflicting stories.
Officers were granted consent to search his vehicle and called in K-9 Officer Dakota to locate suspected narcotics after the found a digital scale and empire baggies inside of the vehicle.
K-9 Dakota gave a positive alert around the engine area of the vehicle where officers found a key magnet box in the engine compartment. The box reportedly contained a bag of methamphetamine weighing approximately 4.7 grams.
Suwan McGrath, 52, was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams. His bond is set at $50,000.
