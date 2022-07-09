Playwright and former resident at 100 WEST Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency, Will Arbery’s new play “Corsicana,” recently debuted off-Broadway and warmly depicts a version of his relationship to his real-life older sister, Julia, who has Down syndrome.
Arbery said the time he spent in 2017 in Corsicana inspired him to set the play in town and has made a lasting impact on his storytelling style.
“I grew up in Oakcliff,” he said. “When I started writing the play in 2019, I was still looking back fondly on my time in Corsicana. When you are writing something so personal and close to home, sometimes it helps to give it a little distance, even if it’s only 40 miles from home.”
Arbery said he was inspired by Corsicana and its potential for artistic exploration.
“I loved the way people told stories in Corsicana,” he said. “Such as the story of the Ropewalker, of which I heard many different variations.”
Arbery said much of his residency was spent writing alone in the huge old downtown building that is 100 WEST.
“It was an intense, internal time,” he said. “There was a lot of uncertainty on where I should be focusing my energy. It was very existential.”
“Corsicana,” is not the first of Arbery’s plays to premiere in New York, his “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” opened with rave reviews. He said “Corsicana” has had a more mixed response.
“’Heroes,’ was more current and topical and critics knew how to talk about it,” he said. “Corsicana doesn’t hit any of those markers and it’s not as easily articulated. But I’ve had some truly lovely responses, maybe they just don’t know what to make of the Texas rhythm.”
Playwrights Horizons presents “Corsicana,” running through July 17 in its Mainstage Theater in New York City.
In Corsicana, a small city in Texas, a woman with Down syndrome named Ginny and her half-brother Christopher are unmoored in the wake of their mother’s death. Their close family friend, Justice, introduces them to a local artist named Lot, a recluse and outsider, hoping that he and Ginny can make a song together. In this restless quartet about care-taking and care-giving, in which the very fabric of reality is up for debate, Will Arbery charts the quiet, particular contracts of the heart that forge a new family.
Corsicana brings together an accomplished cast to form the micro-community at the play’s heart.
Arbery said every play he’s written is a ghost story. If Heroes of the Fourth Turning—his Pulitzer Prize finalist, Obie-winning play that premiered at Playwrights Horizons in Fall 2019—felt like an exorcism of the demons within festering ideologies at a college reunion, Corsicana’s depiction of a haunted everyday is far gentler.
Originating with characters isolated by grief and shame, Corsicana traces people’s movements towards one another—and towards their acceptance of the imprints, whether emotional or supernatural, of the past.
“The world of heroes felt like a truth; but there’s another truth out there too, which is that people can lead with kindness, and I just wanted to see that onstage,” Arbery said.
Playwrights Horizons teams Arbery with Tony-winning director Sam Gold to create a vision of two homes and four overlapping lives in Corsicana, within what Arbery refers to as a “grounded hallucinogenic space.”
“Will has created a delicate, uncanny world with this play, populated with four deep, gentle, generous souls. It will be a pleasure to help bring that world and those characters to life,” Sam Gold said.
Though Arbery’s two acclaimed prior works have drawn from aspects of his upbringing —Conservative Catholic academia in Heroes and sisterly relationships in his “wonderfully unsettling” (New York Magazine) Off-Broadway debut, Plano—the playwright has in Corsicana, for the first time, written a character based on himself. Dedicating the character Ginny to his older sister Julia, who has Down syndrome, Arbery poured elements of himself into her brother character, Christopher.
As the characters work through their grief and divergent experiences of the world, the play complicates expectations surrounding the notion of care and who does it for whom. A core question emerges around the term “special needs”—and how the emphasis on needs often occludes the attention to wants.
“The play was born out of being a brother to Julia and seeing the ways that she had to constantly renegotiate her desires and her expressions of them because the world doesn’t treat her the same as everyone else,” Arbery said. “Very universal wants of companionship and romantic love become so much more complicated for her. She’s been such a teacher to me in that regard, and she’s modeled an incredible resilience for me her entire life.”
In the character Lot and his relationship to his art and music, the play also troubles the art world’s relationship to what it deems “outsider art”—asking us to consider the subjectivity of the term “outsider.” Arbery brought on musician Joanna Sternberg—who, in coincidental parallel to the play’s own emphasis on community and localism, grew up across the street from Playwrights Horizons—to compose Lot’s music, crafting his songs along the delicate line of not-made-to-be-consumed specificity and affecting directness. With intricate detail and careful plotting, Corsicana is built around care, seen in the most intimate, private moments of its formation.
“With each new play, Will invites us into a wholly new chamber within his brain, a new dimension of his highly idiosyncratic journey through the days,” said Adam Greenfield, Playwrights Horizons Artistic Director. “And what’s so uncanny is that this consistently provides the precise medicine we need, whether it tastes nasty or sweet. If Heroes of the Fourth Turning offered the rough wake-up call we needed to hear, Corsicana—these few tumultuous years later—gently suggests its anodyne.”
