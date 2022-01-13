Corsicana police arrested a suspect Wednesday after a man reportedly pushed a store clerk and took money and other property.
According to a press release by the Corsicana Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call around 9:15 a.m. Jan. 12, at a convenience store in the 1900 block of N. Beaton St.
Police said Lt. Todd Morris located a suspect in the area who matched the description given by the clerk. The suspect was found to be in possession of the property that was taken from the business and admitted he committed the robbery.
The 37-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and is awaiting arraignment in the Navarro County jail.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
