Corsicana police have arrested a suspect in a fatal pedestrian accident last October.

According to a press release by Chief of Police Robert Johnson, detectives executed an arrest warrant Thursday in connection with a vehicle accident Oct. 13, 2021, in the 800 Block of W. Seventh Ave., which resulted in the death of pedestrian Charles Herrera, 62, of Corsicana.

Johnson said a very thorough and lengthy investigation was conducted by the Corsicana Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Specialist, Detective Sean Frasier.

“This investigation involved hundreds of man-hours due to the complexity and nature of the incident. The process followed a scientific methodology which examined the circumstances, mechanics and all contributing factors associated with the collision.

“The reconstruction of this accident involved a working knowledge of physics, vehicle dynamics, mathematics, and video analysis. Additional electronic evidence was obtained by a forensic examination of the suspect’s cell-phone,” Johnson said.

The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the Navarro County Jail. He will be identified after arraignment.

