A man is in custody after a woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon outside the M.R. Smith Parlor for Funerals, in Corsicana.
According to a press release by Corsicana Chief of Police Robert Johnson, a woman called 911 around 4:55 p.m. in reference to a disturbance with shots fired in 1200 Block of North Business Highway 45.
The release states:
“While on patrol in the area, CPD Sgt. Mark Nanny saw a man chasing a woman, turned around and used his vehicle to shield her. The man then ran northwest behind the funeral home.
The woman told Nanny she was fleeing the known man who had been shooting at her and had just shot her sister outside the funeral home.
Nanny called for backup, located the shooting victim and summoned medical personnel.
Corsicana Fire Rescue Paramedics arrived at 4:56 p.m. and the victim was pronounced deceased shortly after.
Officers located a firearm believed to be used in the offense at the scene of the homicide.
Cpl. Travis Wallace then contacted the suspect by cell phone and quickly negotiated his peaceful surrender.
The suspect was placed into custody in the 1500 Block of Navarro Drive.
This case is currently being investigated by the CPD’s Criminal Investigative Division.
Additional information will be released pending the close of the investigation and the arraignment of the suspect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.