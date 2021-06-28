Corsicana police caught two burglary suspects in the act Sunday night thanks to an alert resident.
According to a press release from Chief of Police Robert Johnson, a burglary in progress was reported around 9:48 p.m. June 27 at Western Shamrock Finance in the 200 block of North Beaton.
The caller said the suspects left the scene in a white passenger car and had pulled over into Family Dollar on East Seventh Avenue. The caller could not give the license plate number as the plates had been removed.
Responding officers saw a suspect get out of the vehicle and walk around to the back of the Family Dollar building. As the officer approached, the suspect ran northbound on South Seventh Street.
Officer Michael Brooks chased and caught the suspect short time later with the help of Cpl. Michael Dockery.
Officers David Nazar and Jessie Folsom caught the suspect who was driving the vehicle inside of the Family Dollar store.
“The Corsicana Police Department would like to say thank you to the citizen who reported the incident and to several witnesses at the Family Dollar Store who worked with the officers in identifying the suspects and providing helpful information,” Johnson stated. “The citizen’s involvement led to a quick resolution of the situation and a safe apprehension.”
The arrested suspects, Anthony Carrasco, 32, and Joshua Standfield, 18, are not from the Corsicana area.
Both were were transported to the Navarro County Justice Center and their bond is set at $2,500 each for burglary of a building and Standfield has an additional bond of $1,000 for evading arrest.
