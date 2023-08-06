From Staff Reports
At approximately 2 a.m. on Aug. 6, Corsicana officers responded to a stabbing at Cocina Azteca, located at 122 W. Third Avenue.
An adult male victim had been stabbed in the abdomen. Witnesses on scene assisted Corsicana Police Department Patrol officers and Detectives identify the suspect and the vehicle that he was driving.
The 47 year-old-suspect was then located at his residence by CPD patrol officers and placed into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim was transported to a Dallas area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect is currently held at the Navarro County Jail where he awaits arraignment.
