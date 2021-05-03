Corsicana police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a woman with non-life threatening injuries.
Officer Garrett Harrell said police responded to the shooting around 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of S. Third St. in Corsicana where a female bystander was struck.
He said several shell casings were located a few blocks north of the location.
If anyone has more information they are urged to contact Detective Whitney Hawk at 903-654-4914.
