12-14-21 CPD Rodeo.jpg

Courtesy photo

Corsicana Police Officer Steven Travis and his roping partner Payton Wilson finished seventh and in the money at the World Series of Team Roping Finals in Las Vegas.

There were 481 teams included in the competition and the team won $67,000.

