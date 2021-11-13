Corsicana police have identified and are searching for three suspects in a shooting incident that happened Friday night in the 2000 block of South Highway 287.
According to a press release from the Corsicana Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in progress around 7:33 p.m. Nov. 12 at QuikTrip.
At the scene, officers learned three suspects were involved in a fight inside the store. Gunshots were fired and a bullet grazed a customer.
Police said all three subjects fled the store and one ran towards the Chick-fil-A across the street with one of the other subjects chasing him, firing a handgun.
Evidence was recovered from the Chick-fil-A.
At this time all of the subjects in the incident have been identified and warrants have been issued for their arrest.
If you have any information relating to this case please contact Detective Sergio Palacios at 903-654-4918 or the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.