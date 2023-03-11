The preschool students (ages 3 and 4) at James L. Collins Catholic School collected over 75 stuffed animals to donate to the Corsicana Police Department for them to use during times of crisis for children. After they donated the stuffed animals, the police officers took the students outside so they could see their squad car. Additionally, they talked with students about keeping them safe and explained a police officer’s job in the community.

