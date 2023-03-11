The preschool students (ages 3 and 4) at James L. Collins Catholic School collected over 75 stuffed animals to donate to the Corsicana Police Department for them to use during times of crisis for children. After they donated the stuffed animals, the police officers took the students outside so they could see their squad car. Additionally, they talked with students about keeping them safe and explained a police officer’s job in the community.
centerpiece featured
Corsicana police visit Catholic school
- Courtesy photo
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash kills woman on I-45
- Corsicana ISD adopts new academic calendar
- CISD School Board: ‘We’re not buying what the governor is selling’
- Italy woman charged with stabbing deaths of her three children
- ‘Malakoff Man – Picking up the Trail,’ to premiere at Pearce Museum
- GC Soccer: Tigers, Lady Tigers eye playoffs with two games left
- Whistlestop opens Friday in Trinidad: New restaurant leads effort to reinvent town
- Sheriff's Roundup: Statistics from 2022
- Texas Death Row inmate Gary Green apologizes for murder before execution
- Children’s Shop to host anniversary celebration
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.