The City of Corsicana continues to monitor winter weather. Public Works crews are sanding the main intersections and standing by to handle downed trees and water leak emergencies. No electric outages have been reported at this time, but Oncor is on standby, according to Assistant Fire Chief Wade Gillen.
First Baptist Church in Corsicana is open as a warming shelter with cots and food if needed.
There have been a few wrecks on I-45 primarily. Driving conditions are expected to worsen as the day progresses. The Navarro County Emergency Operations Center is currently opened and staffed.
The National Weather Service predicts the following conditions for our area:
Today
Freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow, mainly before noon. The sleet could be heavy at times. Steady temperature around 25. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. North northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Wind chill values between 5 and 10. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values between 4 and 14. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 15. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
