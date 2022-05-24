This summer the Corsicana Public Library is bringing back its “A” game.
“During the last couple years we have had to improvise to keep our young friends safe during COVID,” said Marianne Wilson, library director. “We hope things have settled down and are looking forward to a ‘normal’ summer.
But what does a normal summer look like? For Corsicana it will be magic, kangaroos, LED light shows, mad science and all the mayhem in between.
“We are returning to our regular summer schedule, which means that we will kick off the summer at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 with a fun celebration including magic, laughs, balloon art and refreshments,” Wilson said. “There will be activities Monday through Thursday until the end of July. We also know that the library’s most popular event, The Creature Teacher, is often overly full, so we are having two sessions with her on, at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.”
So each Monday, kids can enjoy crafts; each Tuesday, a special event or performer; each Wednesday, fun building with Legos; and each Thursday a family friendly movie….all at 2 p.m.
Even storytime will be a bit extra this June! Wednesday June 8, the library will host a pirate party, on Wednesday, June 15, a Teddy Bear Picnic (and sleepover for plush friends), Wednesday, June 22, a Toddler Disco Dance Party and Wednesday, June 29, a celebration of Happy Pig Day, all at 10:30 a.m.
Adults have plenty to do as well with monthly craft programs called “Art for the Rest of Us” at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13 and the adult book club “Chapter One” at 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 and Monday, July 25.
“Of course we still have reading logs too!” Wilson said. “Children and adults of all ages are encouraged to read and enter their completed logs for chances at prizes. Prizes include a Nintendo Switch, drones, cameras, charcuterie boards and Kindle Fires. There is really something for everyone at the library this summer.”
The library has also worked to expand its ability to serve the community by adding additional charging outlets, thanks to a gift from the Friends of the Library; and has just increased its hours.
New Library Hours are: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.
“We are trying our best to make the library a part of the community’s summer routine,” Wilson said. “Hope to see you there!”
