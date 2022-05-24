Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.