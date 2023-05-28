The Corsicana Public Library is getting ready for another summer of fun as it launches its Summer Reading Program Tuesday, May 30 with a back- to- back visits from Creature Teacher at 2 p.m. and then again at 3:30 p.m.
“We like to keep things hopping at the library, and nothing says ‘hopping’ like a baby kangaroo!” Library Director Dr. Marianne Wilson said.
This summer will be full of fun with a weekly schedule that includes crafts on Monday, special programs and events each Tuesday, free play with Legos on Wednesday and a family friendly movie matinee on Thursday: all at 2 p.m.!
Some special dates to remember are Tuesday, June 6 when the library will host a kick-off carnival featuring snow cones from Boho Snow, cotton candy from C & S Baking Co, face painters, balloon artists, games and prizes. All free and open to the public!
Tuesdays continue to be banner days with visits from David Slick, juggling magician, on June 13, Snake Encounters on June 20, Brett Roberts, bubble making magician, on June 27, Game Day on July 11 and Mini-Golf on July 18. As always, the library will be finishing off their summer program with a week-long celebration of Harry Potter, July 24 -27.
But let’s not forget reading! From May 30 through July 31, young people who read 20 minutes a day for five days can submit their log as an entry to win one of many fabulous prizes. The more you read, the more chances to win.
And this doesn’t just go for kids; adults can read and win as well. Prizes for youth include a Nintendo Switch, a Fuji camera, a hoverboard, AirPod Pros and many more. Adults can win a Kindle Fire, AirPod Pros or a puzzle set.
“We love the summer because we get to show off how much fun we have here year-round.” Wilson said. “OK, maybe we don’t have kangaroos every day, but we do offer so many amazing things.”
Funding for the summer events comes from donations, book sales and the Friends of the Corsicana Public Library. For more information or questions, please call 903-654-4810.
