In response to severe winter weather, the Corsicana Public Library will open its doors and extend its hours to provide members with a warm place to visit.
“The City of Corsicana wants to be sure that our community is taken care of during this record-breaking cold front,” stated Dr. Marianne Crandall Wilson, Library Director.
The library’s schedule will be as follows:
Friday, Feb. 12: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14: noon to 8 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 15: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
