Corsicana Public Library.jpg

Daily Sun FILE photo The Corsicana Public Library is located at 100 N. 12th St.

In response to severe winter weather, the Corsicana Public Library will open its doors and extend its hours to provide members with a warm place to visit.

“The City of Corsicana wants to be sure that our community is taken care of during this record-breaking cold front,” stated Dr. Marianne Crandall Wilson, Library Director.

The library’s schedule will be as follows:

Friday, Feb. 12: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14: noon to 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you