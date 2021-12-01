The Corsicana Public Library is hosting a special holiday event called “Very Merry Library” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. It will include a holiday themed puppet show from the hilarious Sandy Shrout, balloons artists, cookies and a hot chocolate bar! Email mwilson@corsicanatx.gov or call 903-654-4813 for more info.
Corsicana Public Library presents 'The Very Merry Library'
- From Staff Reports
-
-
