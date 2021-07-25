QuikTrip, one of the nation’s premier convenience and gasoline retailers, is celebrating a significant company milestone, opening its 900th store location nationwide Thursday in Corsicana.
QT’s footprint has grown significantly in the company’s 63-year history, extending its 900 stores across 12 states and opening its new line of Travel Centers in several new cities over the last 18-months.
In 1958, then-26-year-olds, Burt Holmes and Chester Cadieux invested their life savings to open the first-ever QuikTrip, which was a small grocery store in their hometown of Tulsa, Okla. Over six decades later, the company has progressed its offerings and geographical footprint to 12 states, with four more states – Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Colorado – in the pipeline to open within the next year.
With more than $11 billion in revenue, QT has repeatedly received national accolades for its friendly staff and clean stores. The company has over 24,000 employees nationwide.
“We are proud of the strategic progress QT has made over the course of our 63-year history,” said QuikTrip Marketing Director Steve Wilson. “To think back on this small grocery store that was started decades ago and look at where we are now opening our 900th sophisticated convenience store is truly humbling. Our team has worked incredibly hard to be at the forefront of the C-Store industry. We hold a great amount of pride in our investment in our people and the communities we serve.”
QT’s 900th store opens just two years after the company celebrated its 800th store in the San Antonio metro in 2019. The new Corsicana store is located at 2000 S. US 287, Corsicana, TX 75110
QuikTrip Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 900 stores in 12 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. With 24,000 employees, QuikTrip has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store retailers in product quality and friendly service. To find out more about QuikTrip, visit www.quiktrip.com.
QuikTrip Company Milestones
1958 Burt Holmes and Chester Cadieux invest and operate a small grocery store they decided to call QuikTrip.
1962 QuikTrip earns its first-ever annual profit from its 1961- 62 fiscal year.
1968 QuikTrip expands outside of Oklahoma, opening store No. 150 in Grandview, Mo., and has grown to nearly 50 stores.
1971 QuikTrip expands into Wichita, Kan., after merging with Shopeze.
1971 QuikTrip sells its first gallon of gasoline in Tulsa. 1974 QuikTrip expands into Iowa.
1976 Stores company-wide are open 24 hours.
1976 QuikTrip’s iconic logo is created.
1978 QuikTrip’s 200th store opens in Raytown, Mo.
1986 QuikTrip opens two new markets in St. Louis and Atlanta.
1987 QuikTrip Co-Founder Chester Cadieux is the first inductee in the Convenience Store Hall of Fame.
1992 QuikTrip’s 300th store opens in Sand Springs, Okla. 1996 QuikTrip expands into Omaha, Neb. 1999 QuikTrip expands in the Dallas/Fort Worth area with its first store in Arlington, Tex.
2000 QuikTrip launches its Phoenix, Ariz. Market.
2002 QuikTrip announces Chet Cadieux, son of Chester Cadieux, as President of the company.
2002 QuikTrip’ s 400th store opens in Tempe, Ariz.
2005 QuikTrip creates and opens QTKitchens bakery and commissary in Tulsa to begin its fresh food venture.
2008 QuikTrip opens 500th store in Broken Arrow, Okla.
2008 QuikTrip celebrates its 50th Birthday with a day-long festival along the banks of the Arkansas River in Tulsa.
2010 QuikTrip opens its first “Gen 3” stor e in T ulsa, Okla. The Gen 3 store is a new prototype that will be used in years to come and can accommodate the upcoming QT Kitchens.
2011 QuikTrip launches its “Carolinas” Division, which includes Charlotte, N.C. and Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.
2012 QuikTrip opens its 600th store in Claremore, Okla.
2013 QuikTrip introduces Q T Kitchens, a fresh, made-to-order menu created in full-service kitchens.
2014 QuikTrip opens 700th suburban St. Louis.
store and hosts celebration party in 2017 QuikTrip is named to FORTUNE Magazine’s list of 100
Best Companies to Work For, for the 15th-straight year.
2018 QuikTrip launches its Austin and San Antonio Division with the opening of its Live Oak store. 2019 Quik Trip opens 800th store in San Antonio.
2020 QuikT rip launches Curbside pickup service.
2021 Quik Trip opens 900th store in Corsicana.
