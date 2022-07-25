The Tourism and Parks offices are collaborating to plan a memorable, yearlong celebration to honor the City of Corsicana.
“It is my pleasure and joy to celebrate Corsicana’s 175th anniversary with our community,” stated Sharla Allen, Director of Parks & Recreation. “The City of Corsicana is rich in its heritage of oil, cattle, cotton and railroads. Parks & Recreation and Tourism are committed to commemorating 175 years of Corsicana history throughout the year with events. Through this celebration, we remember our past, as well as look ahead to creating a future that is representative of all Corsicana.”
Opportunities are available for the community to contribute to the celebration. The Tourism and Parks offices want to work with the community to brand their businesses and organizations with the 175th Celebration logo. When using this celebratory logo, merchants will bring awareness and encourage involvement in the festivities. All logo guidelines will be provided on its website.
Another way to be involved is through sponsorship. The Tourism and Parks offices are seeking businesses and organizations to sponsor events that take place throughout the year. The organizations currently signed up to participate in the 175th Celebration are Corsicana YMCA, Corsicana ISD, Warehouse Living Arts Center, Navarro Council of the Arts, Corsicana Palace Theatre, and GW Jackson Multicultural Society.
Celebration Line-Up of Events:
• The 175th Celebration will kick off at the Nov. 17 Tree Lighting. It will be an evening of joy as the three-story tree with over 750 ornaments is lit. There will be numerous activities for the whole family to enjoy.
• On Dec. 3, the City of Corsicana will host the Festival of Lights Parade, also serving as the 175th Celebration parade. Bring out the family and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season in our historic downtown.
• On Feb. 25, the Steering Committee will commemorate the birthday of our city with a Birthday Celebration Gala at the Cook Center. This will be a night to remember.
• On March 30, the Navarro Council of the Arts will unveil an Art Alley mural celebrating the 175th birthday with a collaboration with local artists. There will be food trucks and a celebration in front of the Palace, with the evening ending with Ruthie Foster taking the Palace stage.
• In April, the excitement of the 175th Celebration will continue during Derrick Days weekend. The traditional Derrick Days festivities are the perfect addition to the yearlong events, including a wide variety of vendors, entertainment, food, and games.
• On May 4, there will be an opening reception for the 25th Annual Youth Art Show, Celebrating Corsicana, at the Warehouse Living Arts Center. Brought by the Navarro Council of the Arts, the show will feature the students of Navarro County. This will be a great event involving the youth in the community.
• In Summer of 2023, an art reception and sale of the Juried Art Show: Celebrating Corsicana, featuring artists from around the country, will be scheduled. This event is sponsored by the Navarro Council of the Arts and showcased at the Warehouse Gallery.
• To close the year in October 2023, the Steering Committee will wrap up the 175th Celebration with a time capsule ceremony. This event will conclude the festivities celebrating the legacy and history of Corsicana. The Steering Committee for the Celebration is seeking volunteers to join the various sub-committees for coordinating the events. The City of Corsicana is honored to have these wonderful representatives on the Steering Committee. (see below) The committee leaders look forward to bringing the community together to celebrate the beauty of Corsicana. Please reach out to a committee member or contact Amy Tidwell, Corsicana Main Street Director, if you would like to join a sub-committee.
175th Celebration – Steering Committee
Amy Tidwell, Co-Chair; Sharla Allen, Co-Chair; Dani Boulware, PR & Marketing; Brad Cook, Malinda Veldman, Stacie Sipes, Diane Frost, Veronica Johannsen, Leah Blackard, Jarod Gordon, Colleen Cox, Eric Meyers, Stefanie Sellers, Carole Davenport, HM Davenport, Shayla Beck, Thomas Burns, Denise Harper, Courtney Neiman, Joanna Fritz, Joe Brooks and Barbara Kelley.
“The 175th Celebration of Corsicana will be a year to remember,” said Amy Tidwell, Corsicana Main Street Director. “We are thrilled to see how this celebration will connect our residents, businesses, and community leaders, while bringing thousands of tourists throughout the year.”
Stay tuned as the City of Corsicana launches the full website where the community can access the merchandise store, a calendar of events, and detailed information about the Celebration. You can go online (www.corsicana175years.com) to sign up and receive an alert when the full website is live.
For more information regarding the 175th Celebration, please contact: Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director at 903-654-4850.
